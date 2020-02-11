LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) Trading 2.2% Higher

LXRandCo Inc (TSE:LXR)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, 19,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 38,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

Get LXRandCo alerts:

LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LXRandCo Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company is involved in the sale of its products through a retail network of stores located in department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce Website.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for LXRandCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXRandCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.