Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 118 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

