Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 3,946 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in DexCom by 20.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 41.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total transaction of $1,238,349.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $359,008.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $245.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,362. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $247.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

