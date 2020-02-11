Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 2,815 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $118.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

