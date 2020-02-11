Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $44,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Argus cut their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $136.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

