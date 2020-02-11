Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $7,583,754 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $776.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,666,720. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.06, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.41.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

