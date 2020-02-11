Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,828 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after buying an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,514,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 916,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,413,000 after buying an additional 106,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $5.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.48. 2,088,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,124. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

