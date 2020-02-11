Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 500 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 876,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 807,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 58,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

