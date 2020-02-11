Madison Square Garden Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,353 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,066% compared to the average daily volume of 116 call options.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $301.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -292.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.01. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $247.57 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

