Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. 3,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.39. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

