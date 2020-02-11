Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

