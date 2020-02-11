Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Northern Trust stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,473. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

