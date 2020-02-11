Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

DEO traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.32. 158,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.63%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

