Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. 17,019,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

