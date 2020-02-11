Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 58 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $359,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $247.03. 11,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,362. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $247.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

