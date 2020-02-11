Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.03. 978,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit