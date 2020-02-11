Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.03. 978,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.