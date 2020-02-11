Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MARS. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Marston’s to a sell rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marston’s to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marston’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 112.09 ($1.47).

LON MARS opened at GBX 104.16 ($1.37) on Monday. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.78 million and a PE ratio of -37.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is -2.50%.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

