Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

MLM opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $179.84 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

