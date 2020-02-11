Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. Masco also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.55 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,504 shares of company stock valued at $18,781,962. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.