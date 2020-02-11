Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 1-Year High at $335.74

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $335.74 and last traded at $333.07, with a volume of 587110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.28.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.19 and a 200-day moving average of $287.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 383,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,649 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,193,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,297,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 63,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 313,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

