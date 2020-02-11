Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 499,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 342,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,985 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 2,499.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. 104,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $354.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

