Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

