Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $589,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

