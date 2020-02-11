Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $13.20. Matador Resources shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2,995,728 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 127,614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 103,910 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

