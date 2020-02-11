Matthew C. Flanigan Acquires 3,987 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. 610,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 387,323 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,115,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 2,583.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,723 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 327,062 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

