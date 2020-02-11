Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned 0.06% of Matthews International worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. Matthews International Corp has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MATW. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

