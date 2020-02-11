McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.96

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.96 and last traded at $81.96, with a volume of 4588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

