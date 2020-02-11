McKesson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 28,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,729% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,542 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

MCK opened at $162.14 on Tuesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $164.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,166,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

