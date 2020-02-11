McKesson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MCK)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 28,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,729% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,542 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

MCK opened at $162.14 on Tuesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $164.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,166,000 after purchasing an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit