Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Mdu Resources Group worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,368,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,244,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,264,000 after acquiring an additional 173,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 711,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

