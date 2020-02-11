MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,284.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.33 or 0.02371763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.18 or 0.04564574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00756165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00881793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00118963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010042 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00717408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

