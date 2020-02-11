Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,310,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 131,384 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 857,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 179,801 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

