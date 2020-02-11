Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of MTOR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 263.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Meritor by 310.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Meritor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Meritor during the third quarter valued at $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

