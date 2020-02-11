Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215.80 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 211.60 ($2.78), 704,835 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 215,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.40 ($2.77).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 297 ($3.91) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.56 ($5.37).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.13. The firm has a market cap of $364.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

