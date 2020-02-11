MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $9.46 million and $2,723.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.