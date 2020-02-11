Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Earnings Results

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 436,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,114. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

