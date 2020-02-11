Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,693,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 181,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,410,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

