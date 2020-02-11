Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,011 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.