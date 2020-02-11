Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,236,000 after buying an additional 385,706 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $244.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $244.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

