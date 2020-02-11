Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $251.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.85 and a 52 week high of $252.00.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

