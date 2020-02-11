Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 267,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 329.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

