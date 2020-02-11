Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $415,733,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,523,000 after buying an additional 131,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.