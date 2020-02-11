Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,923.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $369,438.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

