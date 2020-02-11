Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the period. Banner comprises approximately 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after buying an additional 167,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1,954.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 148,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Banner by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 137,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banner by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Banner by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

