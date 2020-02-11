Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91,525 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Virtusa by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,113 shares of company stock worth $806,768. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

