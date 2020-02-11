Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $5.34 Million in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

