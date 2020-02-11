Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,095 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 411,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,909. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

