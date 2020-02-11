Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 71,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 132,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 746.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 154.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 51,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,522. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,608 shares of company stock worth $3,899,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.