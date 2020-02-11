Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 495,926 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 943,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,926 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSE TH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,405. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,617.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

