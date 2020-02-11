Monero (XMR) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Monero has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $152.15 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.28 or 0.00889062 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Bithumb, TradeOgre and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001923 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001971 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,439,883 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Nanex, B2BX, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Crex24, Cryptomate, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Gate.io, Kraken, Huobi, Coinroom, Bitlish, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Coindeal, Coinbe, OKEx, Bisq, DragonEX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Exmo, Livecoin, BitBay, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, Braziliex, CoinEx and Coinut. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

