Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,162 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $101.91 and a 1-year high of $175.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

